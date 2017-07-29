We live in a world that is fast changing and we’re not talking about technology or the geopolitics, but rather about the rapid climate changes that are taking place, partly because of because of these 11 worst countries that are responsible for global warming.

Of course, there are many elements that lead to global warming, but the heavy pollution that’s characteristic of our day and age has certainly hurried the natural cycle of heating and cooling that the planet goes through. In short, carbon dioxide and other global warming pollutants are collecting in the atmosphere, building a sort of blanket that doesn’t let out the sun’s heat. This, in turn, causes the planet to warm up at a rapid pace.

A fluctuation of temperatures is perfectly normal, but in the past few decades, the average global temperature increased at such a rapid pace that we’re now way ahead of schedule, in a manner of speaking. Recently, the whole world came together and signed an agreement to lower pollution levels in order to slow down the effects of global warming, but whether or not the measures will actually be applied remains to be seen, just as it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll be effective in their purpose. It’s a gamble that we should take, unlike the people living in these 11 countries with the highest gambling losses in the world.

All countries pollute, but some emit higher levels of carbon dioxide than others. For today’s list, we took a look at the levels of CO2 published by the Emission Database for Global Atmospheric Research. Since the 2015 numbers aren’t yet available, we’re going to take into account the 2014 emission totals. Without further ado, here are the 11 worst countries that are responsible for global warming.