11 Best Climate Change Charities in US, Canada, UK, and Australia

This is the list of best climate change charities in US, Canada, UK, and Australia. We decided to create this list to help people who would like to donate their funds to reliable organizations that will use them for fighting the climate change and minimizing its consequences.

The donation to charity is one of the noblest gestures in today’s world. Both blue and white collar employees, as well as some of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs in the world, use their funds to support the causes they believe in. Global warming and climate change are the most disastrous changes in weather patterns, caused by the mass consumerism and fast development of human civilization.

We still don’t have strict environmental regulations that would slow down the climate changes, because wealthy lobbyists from various industries are investing billions of dollars to keep environmental disasters ‘under the rug.’ In addition to this many governments have failed to respond to the disastrous effects caused by the global warming. If you want to read more about the subject, we recommend you to take a look at our list of 11 worst countries that are responsible for global warming after you find the best climate charity.

Fortunately, now when science community has undoubtedly said that climate changes are real, fight against this dangerous phenomenon is easier than ever before. That is also the reason why climate change charities are becoming much more popular in the last couple of years. The struggle against climate change and the corporate interests that are ignoring it and putting the whole world in danger is far from being over. Environmental organizations will need much more funds and undoubted government support across the globe to decrease the world’s carbon footprint and mitigate the consequences of poisonous fumes that we are letting into the atmosphere.