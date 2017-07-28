Newsvine

Trump Organization employees must agree to keep info about Trump family secret

Throughout his business career, Donald Trump placed a premium on fame. But President Trump's business organization wants to stay on the down low.

CBS News has obtained a new confidentiality agreement rolled out after the election. The Trump Organization is requiring employees at all levels to sign it, or else they will lose their jobs.

Employees must agree to keep secret any information they learn about anyone in the "Trump family" and extended family, including their "present, former and future spouses, children, parents, in-laws."

"I have reviewed confidentiality agreements in international, family-run hospitality organizations and... I have never seen a loyalty code to a family like this," said Debra Soltis, who has specialized in employment law for more than 25 years.

