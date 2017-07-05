Dubai's Emirates, Turkish Airlines off U.S. laptop ban list

Emirates and Turkish Airways said Wednesday they have been exempted from a U.S. ban on laptops in airplane cabins, joining Etihad in satisfying American security concerns that had cut into the long-haul carriers' business.

It remains unclear how the airlines addressed fears that the Islamic State or other groups might smuggle explosives on board in electronic devices. But in Turkey, authorities now use CT scanners to take cross-section images of passengers' electronics just before they board airplanes heading to the U.S.

Both airlines alerted the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees airplane safety in the United States, that "they are ready to comply with the enhanced security measures," said David Lapan, a Homeland Security spokesman in Washington. He declined to discuss specifics.

"Protecting the American people and raising the global baseline on aviation security remains the top priority," Lapan said. "We will continue to closely observe operations in these airports to ensure these enhanced measures are implemented effectively and to the required levels."