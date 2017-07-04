Russia sanctions bill stalls in House amid Texas energy concerns

The Russia sanctions bill passed by the Senate last month may face a new obstacle in the House, as the Republican chairman of the House Rules Committee raises concerns about how new sanctions on Russia's energy and financial-services sectors would affect his district's businesses.

The legislation initially stalled last month when House Republicans said its language did not comply with a constitutional requirement that bills generating revenue originate in the House.

The Senate tweaked the language last week and sent it back to the House. But Republican Rep. Pete Sessions, who represents Texas' 32nd Congressional District, told CNN last weekend that the bill should not be moved to the floor for a vote because some of its provisions could cause "huge problems to companies in Dallas, Texas, that I represent."

"The bill bypasses jurisdictional elements and puts an ability for any member of Congress to become engaged in data and information that today is considered proprietary and private that is material to people who do overseas business," Sessions said.