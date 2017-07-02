'No one would perceive that as a threat,' adviser says of Trump's CNN tweet

President Trump's homeland security adviser defended the president's tweet Sunday morning showing him body-slamming and punching a person signifying CNN, saying “no one would perceive that as a threat.”

Trump is "the most genuine president and the most nonpolitician president we’ve seen in my lifetime," Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

Raddatz asked if the tweet is "the kind of communication you want." "That seems like a threat," she added. “Certainly not, though I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t. I do think that [Trump is] beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to,” Bossert replied.

The tweet included a GIF of a 2007 WWE match where Trump body-slammed and repeatedly punched WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The GIF that Trump tweeted super-imposed the CNN logo on McMahon’s head.

