Russia in Review, June 23-30, 2017

I. U.S. and Russian priorities for the bilateral agenda
Nuclear security and safety:
- On June 27 the House Appropriations Committee released the fiscal year 2018 Energy and Water Development bill, which provides $13.9 billion for the Department of Energy's nuclear weapons security programs. The bill allocates $1.83 billion for defense nuclear nonproliferation—$76.5 million below the enacted FY2017 level. This includes $340 million to help fulfill the international commitment by the U.S. to construct a mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel fabrication facility. (Congressional Documents and Publications, 06.27.17)
- Ukrainian firefighters are battling to contain a forest fire inside the irradiated exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear plant, officials say. The fire erupted June 29 during tree-cutting work in the area and spread to an area of some 25 hectares by early June 30. (RFE/RL, 06.30.17)
- Workers at the old Chernobyl nuclear plant were forced to manually monitor radiation when their computers failed June 27 after an international cyberattack that struck IT systems from Ukraine to the United States. The assault was similar to a recent one that crippled tens of thousands of machines worldwide. (New York Times, 06.28.17)
- Four former officials from the U.S., Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom are calling on U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to collaborate on issues involving nuclear deterrence. The group, which includes former Sen. Sam Nunn, is urging Trump and Putin to take advantage of their first meeting next month to coordinate on a series of steps, including increasing communication between their militaries, preventing terrorist groups like ISIS from acquiring radiological and nuclear material and reaching informal understandings about cyber dangers. (CBC News, 06.27.17)
- The first shipment of used nuclear fuel assemblies from Russian nuclear submarines has left the former base of the Russian Northern Fleet in the Kola Bay in northern Russia. Western nations are giving Russia nearly $130 million to clean up nuclear waste at one of its biggest Cold War-era naval bases, in the bay’s Andreyev inlet, and one of the most toxic sites in the country. (BBC, 06.27.17, (World Nuclear News, 06.27.17)
- The Energy Department’s enforcement arm waived or significantly reduced 19 of 21 major fines that officials had said were justified because of safety lapses and other workplace misconduct in the past 10 years, according to a yearlong investigation by the Center for Public Integrity. All told, they forgave $3.3 million of $7.3 million in fines they said could have been imposed. (USA Today, 06.27.17)
- The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has been informed by Los Alamos National Laboratory that proper procedures were not followed in shipping small quantities of special nuclear material to both Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Savannah River National Laboratory last week. (NNSA, 06.23.17)