Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Project: Paypal Founder Peter Thiel Funds Effort To Bring Back Extinct Ice Age Animal

Paypal founder Peter Thiel is participating in an effort that could get the now-extinct woolly mammoth to walk back on Earth by 2027, according to a new book titled "Woolly: The True Story of the Quest to Revive one of the History's Most Iconic Extinct Creatures" by Ben Mezrich.

The donation was made in 2015 when the tech luminary gave $100,000 to George Church, a genomic professor from Harvard University, who is working to revive the extinct pachyderm.

The Mammophant Project

Church and his team revealed in February this year, that what they would do is to actually create a mammoth hybrid. The researchers detailed how they plan to create a hybrid embryo of the woolly mammoth with the help of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology.

The process of creating the "mammophant" involves using DNA taken from frozen mammoths to genetically modify elephant cells.

Mezrich's book claims that the researchers have so far managed to get mammoth fur to grow from the side of lab mouse grafted with elephant cells. Results of the experiment though have yet to be published in a scientific paper.