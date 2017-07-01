Little Rock Shooting: At Least 17 Hurt in Arkansas Club 'Dispute'

At least 17 people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a concert in a Little Rock, Ark., nightclub early Saturday, according to police.

A dispute broke out in the Power Lounge nightclub at around 2.30 a.m. (3.30 a.m. ET), triggering an exchange of gunfire, Little Rock Chief of Police Kenton Buckner said.

One victim is believed to be in a critical condition while the others have non-life threatening injuries, Buckner said, adding the numbers could change.

The 17 victims are all believed to have been injured by the gunfire while others were hurt as they tried to flee the club.

Buckner told reporters other club-goers were trampled on as they tried to exit the venue while a couple were injured after they jumped out of a window of the multi-story building.

Buckner said there were a lot of young people in the small club and that the youngest victim is believed to be 16 years old.

The police chief said nobody had been arrested although there were likely several shooting suspects. The incident was not being treated as a terror attack, he added.