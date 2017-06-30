House Intel Committee threatens to subpoena WH over Comey tapes

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday threatened to subpoena the White House for any documentation of President Trump's conversations with former FBI Director James B. Comey.

According to a statement from the top Republican and Democrat leading the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the president's tweet that he "did not make, and [does] not have, any such recordings" did not satisfy committee demands for information.

In a letter sent to Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday, Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said that they "[made] clear that should the White House not respond fully, the committee will consider using compulsory process to ensure a satisfactory response."

In May, amidst a flurry of media stories detailing private conversations between the former FBI director and the president, Trump tweeted that "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"