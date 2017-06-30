Trump approves US-Mexico pipeline: 'That'll go right under the wall'

President Trump approved construction of a new pipeline between the United States and Mexico Thursday, saying it will go “right under” the wall he plans to build along the border.

“My administration has just approved construction of a new petroleum pipeline to Mexico, which will further boost American energy exports,” Trump said Thursday in prepared remarks at the Energy Department headquarters as part of the administration’s Energy Week.

“And that’ll go right under the wall, right?” Trump said, looking at Vice President Pence, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, who had joined him on the stage.

Trump then repeatedly made a motion with his hand, pantomiming dipping under something.

“Have it go down a little deeper in that one section, you know. A little, like this,” he said, pantomiming again. “Right under the wall.”