Trump agenda inches along as Congress leaves for July Fourth break

Struggling to resolve differences over a GOP health care overhaul bill in the Senate, Republicans in the Congress left Washington, D.C. for a July Fourth break with unresolved questions about a series of major items on President Donald Trump’s agenda, as legislative work in Congress during the month of June brought the White House some minor successes, but Republicans are still searching for workable plans to advance tax cuts, the budget and much more.

Here’s a rundown on where things stand on Capitol Hill:

(In the Article)

===============

Star Spangled Banner Full Version with Lyrics on Screen

(I remember way back when I was very Young on TV. I remember This version and Englands National Anthem being played at some type of event of the times.)