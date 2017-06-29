Trump's Graphic Insult Of Cable Host Crosses A Line For Many

President Trump unleashed one of the most vitriolic insults of his presidency Thursday morning, saying MSNBC Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" while at his Palm Beach resort for New Year's Eve. He also described her as "low I.Q. Crazy Mika."

The president sent a pair of Tweets aimed at Brzezinski and co-host "Psycho Joe" Scarborough, apparently in response to Thursday morning's episode (though he tweeted that he no longer watches the show).

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The backlash to the comments has come from all angles, but first, here's a video of what might have set him off from Thursday morning's show: