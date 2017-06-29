Newsvine

Brady Toensing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brady Toensing, the chair of Donald Trump’s campaign in Vermont, is the man who wrote the letter that sparked the federal bank fraud investigation into Jane Sanders, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders has attempted to use Toensing’s Trump ties to discredit the investigation, but Politico is reporting that Jane and Bernie Sanders have both now hired lawyers to deal with the probe into whether Jane provided false information to obtain a loan for a college she once ran.

Now there’s speculation that Trump might nominate Toensing as U.S. Attorney in Vermont. Toensing is the son and stepson of a colorful pair of anti-Clinton prosecutors known for their frequent commentary against Democrats on television.

 

