'Unprofessional' Rex Tillerson Gives Meddling White House Staffers an Earful

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lit into top Trump administration staffers during a meeting in White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ office last Friday.

Tillerson—widely known for his sober, unflappable demeanor—was riled by what he saw as White House meddling in staffing the State Department. The department is still missing more than a hundred staffers in senior positions five months into the administration.

Four people familiar with the details of the meeting described the heated exchange to Politico. During his tirade, Tillerson quarreled with the director of presidential personnel, Johnny DeStefano. Tillerson made clear he didn’t want DeStefano to question his judgment or “have any role in staffing,” said a senior White House aide who knew the details of the conversation.