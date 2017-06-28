Paul Manafort made millions more from his Ukraine work than we knew

When reports emerged last August that the lobbying firm of then–Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort received over $12 million for work done as early as 2007 on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party, he called the accusations “unfounded, silly, and nonsensical.” Days later, he left Trump’s bid for the presidency after just five months at the helm.

As it turns out, Manafort didn’t receive $12.7 million from the Party of Regions, the base of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, as prior reports claimed. His firm actually raked in over $17 million, according to Department of Justice filings published Tuesday by the Washington Post.

More than two months after Manafort’s lawyer announced his client planned to register as a foreign agent, the filings revealed that between 2012 and 2014 Manafort’s consulting firm, DMP International, received $17.1 million for a lobbying campaign for the Party of Regions — and he failed to tell the U.S. government, as required by federal law.

Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, anyone in the U.S. acting politically on behalf of a foreign country must register with the Department of Justice within 10 days of even agreeing to do the work. As Manafort’s 87-page filing reveals, however, he waited more than three years after completing it.

But Manafort was able to register now (and so far, without penalties) because, well, anyone can. The law allows foreign agents to file after the fact. And ever since changes to the law in 1966, investigations focus on voluntary compliance rather than criminal penalties. In fact, the Department of Justice often gives potential violators a head’s up and encourages them to register, even years later. That’s exactly what the agency did for Manafort.