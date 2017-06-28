Newsvine

Global cyberattack: What you need to know

A massive ransomware attack has hit businesses around the world, causing major companies to shut down their computer systems.

Researchers are still investigating the software behind the attack, warning that it's more sophisticated than the WannaCry worm that struck hundreds of thousands of computers across the globe last month.

"WannaCry was a tremendous failure. It was a lot of noise, very little money, and everyone noticed it," said Craig Williams, an expert at cybersecurity firm Cisco Talos. "What we're seeing today is a much more intelligent worm."

Big global brands -- like Mondelez (MDLZ), the maker of Oreos, and British advertising giant WPP (WPPGF) -- say their IT systems are experiencing problems.

Europol warned Wednesday that there's still not a "kill switch" able to disable the bug.

Here's what you need to know about the attack:

