U.S. House race 12th Congressional District Democrat challengers to Republican Mike Bost

We are pro-choice. Wait! Wait! Not THAT pro-choice.

We are in favor of choices, and the more choices we have the better. Murphysboro Republican Mike Bost might be the best choice, but then again he might not be, for the U.S. representative from the 12th Congressional District.

He is not a lifetime appointment. It is a two-year gig and he should have competition every single election, from within his party as well as from outside of it.

 

Democrats are already lining up, three “for sure” candidates and three more “likely” candidates appear to be headed to the starting gate. They will give voters a choice during the primary election March 20.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly is one of the possibilities, and an intriguing one with the resume, name recognition, and leadership abilities to give Bost the best run for other people’s money on Nov. 6, 2018.

Read more here: http://www.bnd.com/opinion/editorials/article158507124.html#storylink=cpy

 

