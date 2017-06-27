Newsvine

GOP senator: Don't expect Trump to 'have your back' on healthcare vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is offering some frank advice for fellow Republican senators hoping to get help from the White House on repealing and replacing ObamaCare: Think again. 
 

"Here's what I would tell any senator: If you're counting on the president to have your back, you need to watch it," Graham told reporters with a laugh on Monday evening. 
 
"If you're looking for political cover from the White House, I'm not sure they're going to give it to you," he said. 

 

Graham's comments came after he was asked about Trump calling the House-passed legislation "mean" during a closed-door meeting with senators earlier this month. 

 

