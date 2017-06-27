Brian Head wildfire, now the largest active blaze in the country, sparks political heat as well

The largest active wildfire in the country has forced the evacuations of more than 1,500 residents, destroyed 13 homes and charred 49,000 acres near Brian Head Resort in southern Utah, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze that started June 17 is only 10% contained, and fire officials continue to battle hostile conditions that include low humidity and hot temperatures. The area will be under a red-flag warning through Thursday.

Elayn Briggs, an incident spokeswoman for the Brian Head fire, said more than 1,400 firefighters are battling the blaze and include personnel from federal, state and local agencies. Firefighting crews from Idaho and Nevada have also been called in to help.

There have been no casualties aside from a few minor injuries, Briggs said.

“It’s a dynamic situation,” she said. “There’s a lot of issues with this fire, and years of drought have taken their toll.”

She said dead trees left by bark beetle infestations — as in many areas in the West — have also contributed to the fire’s size and fury.