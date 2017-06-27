Newsvine

Dig Deep: From Russia with Love Money

View Original Article: Bill Moyers & Company
Tue Jun 27, 2017
What is President Trump’s connection to Russia? Teams of investigative reporters are out in force attempting to reveal the answer. As you know, newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions — who should have been heading up an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election — had to recuse himself after The Washington Post’s revelation that, during sworn testimony, he failed to mention his meetings with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign. A number of other Russian connections to various Trump affiliates have surfaced in the past few weeks, but we are still in the dark about what it all means. An independent investigation or the release of the president’s tax returns would perhaps provide answers, but until then we have journalists following dimly lit threads. With so many threads, to quote Rachel Maddow, there’s “a rope ladder hanging down from the ceiling begging people to crawl up and look around.”

 

