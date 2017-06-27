Investigations of Trump are unlikely to derail his presidency

Unless US President Donald Trump decides that he has had enough, and returns to his gilded Manhattan tower, his presidency’s metastasizing crises will continue to haunt him.

Investigations in the US Senate and House of Representatives are underway, and the most serious inquiry is being conducted by a special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is hiring a fearsome team of specialists in criminal law.

Investigators are looking into what Russia did to try to tip the 2016 US presidential election in Mr. Trump’s favor, and whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials.

The congressional inquiries will recommend ways to prevent foreign powers from interfering in future elections, especially after recent reports that Russia’s meddling was even more ambitious than was previously known.

In a sign of where the special counsel’s investigation may be headed, Mr. Mueller, a former FBI director known for his thoroughness, recently hired a specialist in financial misconduct.

US banks will not lend to Mr. Trump, owing to his private company’s long history of not repaying debts, including those from an ill-fated plunge into Atlantic City casinos in the 1990s.