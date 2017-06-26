Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 38 Seeds: 1539 Comments: 2897 Since: May 2016

Judge considering national freeze on Iraqi deportations

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:37 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Lawyers for Iraqi natives who fear they could be tortured or killed if kicked out of the U.S. have asked a judge to temporarily block their deportations.

Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith didn't issue a ruling during Monday's hearing in Detroit. He ordered a 14-day stay last week for 114 people who were rounded up in the Detroit area, including many who are Christian. The American Civil Liberties Union wants Goldsmith to extend his stay nationwide.

The U.S. government says 1,400 Iraqi nationals are under deportation orders, although most are not in custody. The U.S. wants to kick them out for committing crimes now that Iraq has agreed to accept them.

The Justice Department argues that a district judge like Goldsmith doesn't have the authority to intervene in the dispute.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor