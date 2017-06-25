Newsvine

In Towns Already Hit by Factory Closings, a New Casualty: Retail Jobs

Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:49 AM
Article Photo

Dawn Nasewicz comes from a family of steelworkers, with jobs that once dominated the local economy. She found her niche in retail.

She manages a store, Ooh La La, that sells prom dresses and embroidered jeans at a local mall. But just as the jobs making automobile springs and rail anchors disappeared, local retail jobs are now vanishing.

“I need my income,” said Ms. Nasewicz, who was told her store will close as early as August. “I’m 53. I have no idea what I’m going to do.”

Ms. Nasewicz is another retail casualty, one of tens of thousands of workers facing unemployment nationwide as the industry struggles to adapt to online shopping.

