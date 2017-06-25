Republican Senate Healthcare Bill Creates Scary Marginal Tax Rates

The bill put out by Republican Senators yesterday, the "Better Care Reconciliation Act," should shock those who worry about high marginal tax rates deterring work and instead spurring an underground economy. BCRA imposes high marginal tax rates on many Americans. In combination with the federal income tax, the federal payroll tax, state taxes and other benefits that may depend on income, the BCRA could push total marginal tax rates for many Americans well over 50%, indeed as high as 70-80%. Those like House Speaker Paul Ryan who have spoken in the past about the problems created by high marginal tax rates should be worried by the BCRA.

To see the problem, consider Brian's situation. He's a single adult, age 45, earning $35,000 a year. BCRA (section 102(b)(2)) expects Brian to contribute a little more than 8.3% of that income to purchase a health insurance policy. That's about $2,911. The federal government would chip in the amount needed to let Brian buy a "median benchmark" policy in his region. That policy won't be lavish: on average it will pay for 58% of covered expenses, but it might well let Brian avoid bankruptcy if he gets extremely sick. It will also get Brian low, pre-negotiated rates for a lot of medical treatment instead of being subject to astronomical "Chargemaster" prices that hospitals often charge the uninsured. So, if that Bronze policy costs $4,500, Brian would pay $2,911 and the federal government would pay $1,089.