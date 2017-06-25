St. Paul Residents to Meet With Police Regarding Spike in Gun Violence

Earlier this week, St. Paul police said gun violence is up more than 65 percent from last year.

On Saturday, the community in St. Paul came together to say enough is enough.

"It's frightening, it doesn't make it feel like home," Alissa Harrington, who lives in St. Paul, said.

Now the neighbors are mapping out a plan, and it started with a conversation.

"We've realized it's time to get off of Facebook and just get together and have face to face conversations," McCulloch said.

Small groups are discussing big ideas for a new neighborhood watch program and prepping for a meeting with Saint Paul Police.

"We want to tell the police chief that this is unacceptable, but we're here to help," Harrington said.

Over time, change is inevitable.

"The neighborhood has become a lot more diverse since then which is fantastic, I love that," McCulloch said.

But with that, this group is taking it upon themselves to preserve the safety of the area, and continue to call this place home.

The group encourages residents to join them at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Saint Bernard's Parish Center. They will be meeting with Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and others from the department in hopes of finding a solution to this trend.

