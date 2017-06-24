National Tax Reformers Should Look to Alaska for Landmines

Across the United States, people are talking about tax reform. Comprehensive overhaul of the federal tax code was a core part of President Trump’s campaign platform, and voters on both sides of the aisle share a desire for a more efficient, modern, and competitive tax code that can help our economy grow and correct decades of the current tax code’s disadvantages for individuals and businesses.

Tax reform is a very good thing. But the debate underway today in Alaska shows just how important the nuts and bolts of the reform process are, and how vital it is that significant tax policy shifts be handled thoughtfully. Poorly structured tax changes—such as the House oil tax measure under consideration in a high-stakes conference negotiation—could leave the state in even worse shape than it currently finds itself.

The budget situation in Alaska is dire, with the state facing a roughly $3 billion deficit in 2017. Lawmakers are scrambling to find a solution to the problem before a July 1 deadline passes and a government shutdown commences – an outcome that no one in the state wants. Despite the shared goals, though, compromise has been elusive, thanks in part to the potentially catastrophic plan to levy a “massive tax increase” on the state’s oil industry.

Low oil prices, combined with ballooning state spending, have contributed heavily to the state’s deficit. Alaska’s budget is inextricably linked to the oil and gas industry, with around 90 percent of the state’s revenue coming from oil, so when prices or production levels suffer, Alaska suffers too.