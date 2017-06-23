Death on the border: Arizona used rancher's killing to justify harsh immigration laws, but the truth of the case is unclear

When Sue Krentz was growing up in southern Arizona, about 30 miles from the Mexican border, migrants would wander into the front yard of her parents’ modest ranch house and ask to sweep the steps or mow the lawn.

Nobody asked about their immigration status. It was the 1960s, long before the area became a transit zone for drugs and weapons. Long before farm trucks and cattle started being stolen.

Long before police found her husband slumped in his ATV, shot dead.

No incident has hardened feelings about illegal immigration in Arizona more than the unsolved 2010 killing of 58-year-old Rob Krentz, head of one of the oldest ranch families in southeast Arizona.