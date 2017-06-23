Grenade launcher found at home of cop charged with statutory rape

Investigators have found more than 100 guns, including a grenade launcher, at the home of a Los Angeles officer accused of having sex with a 15-year-old police cadet, according to a report.

The LAPD has executed search warrants against Robert Cain, 31, who was arrested Thursday for statutory rape of the unidentified girl — who is also allegedly involved in the theft of department police cruisers.

But the discovery of his weapons trove has led to the possibility that he could face additional charges if any of the firearms are illegal.

Police took an unidentified number of weapons out of the Rancho Cucamonga house and are currently seeing if they meet California standards, LAPD spokesman Aareon Jefferson told the Daily News Friday night.