If you can't view August's total solar eclipse, NASA has a treat for you

Millions of people across the United States will be treated to a breathtaking solar eclipse on August 21.

A total of 14 states stretching coast to coast from Oregon to South Carolina will see a total eclipse, which will include the somewhat eerie experience of more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day as the moon monetarily blocks the sun.

Even better, if the sky’s clear and you’re in the right location, you’ll be able to witness the awe-inspiring diamond ring moment where only a tiny part of the sun is visible.

But what if you can’t make it to any of the best spots to view the eclipse, or you’re living in a part of the world where you won’t even notice it? In that case, NASA can help.

In a special online show to be streamed live called Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA, the space agency plans to show real-time imagery captured by 11 spacecraft, three aircraft, and 50 high-altitude balloons. Even the folks aboard the International Space Station are joining in the fun, live-streaming the celestial event from their orbiting satellite some 250 miles above Earth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3VFwNJgTo0