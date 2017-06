Johnny Depp is back in the wrong kind of news again.

Speaking onstage Thursday at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, Depp stepped into controversy with jokes aimed at President Trump that addressed presidential assassination.

As the crowd roared, Depp thoughtfully rubbed his chin. "I want to clarify, I'm not an actor, I lie for a living," he said.

The Associated Press reported that Depp then added it's "been a while, and maybe it's time."