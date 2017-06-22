Prince Harry says no one in royal family really wants to wear the crown

It's hard out there for a king.

Or a king-to-be.

Or even the spare-heir.

That's one of the dominant themes to come out of Prince Harry's Newsweek feature. In it, the 32-year-old royal discussed the challenges of being born into his family. Taking over as monarch, he said, is a job that no one really wants.

“We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he told the outlet. “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

During the interview, Harry also reflected on his mother's death, and with grappling with the fallout as an adolescent.

In 1997, his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident, a tragedy that riveted the United Kingdom and the world. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he said. “I don’t think it would happen today.”

No 12-year-old, he said, should be asked to do what he did “under any circumstances.”