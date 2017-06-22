Trump floated a solar-paneled border wall with Mexico — here's what it would look like

President Donald Trump wants to deliver on one of the central promises of his campaign — building a wall on the Mexican border.

He's pitched Republican leaders on June 6 on a proposal to cover the wall with solar panels and use the electricity generated to cover the costs of construction and maintenance and mentioned the hypothetical solar wall during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday night.

Thomas Gleason is the managing partner of Gleason Partners LLC, a Las Vegas-based architecture firm that submitted a proposal to the Department of Homeland Security that included solar panels. He told Business Insider earlier this month that he had been batting around the idea of building a solar-paneled wall along the US-Mexico border "for months."

