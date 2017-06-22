Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 38 Seeds: 1512 Comments: 2811 Since: May 2016

Thanks to Trump, This Scientist Is Running for Congress

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Volcanologist Jess Phoenix would agree with President Donald Trump on one thing: There's something wrong with Washington, D.C.

"We need science in our everyday lives," she said, speaking in April at the Los Angeles March for Science. "Ignorance is the disease."

The cure is more scientists who hold political office, Phoenix said. She's running for the House of Representatives as a Democrat in California's 25th Congressional District, with a pledge bring "good science" to Washington. The seat is currently held by a Republican.

Before November, Phoenix, the daughter of FBI agents, said she was content with her life as a volcanic scientist. She had dedicated her career to studying the world's harshest environments in the hope of revealing how humans are driving climate change.

But President Donald Trump's electoral upset shocked the scientist and moved her to action.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor