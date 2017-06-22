Thanks to Trump, This Scientist Is Running for Congress

Volcanologist Jess Phoenix would agree with President Donald Trump on one thing: There's something wrong with Washington, D.C.

"We need science in our everyday lives," she said, speaking in April at the Los Angeles March for Science. "Ignorance is the disease."

The cure is more scientists who hold political office, Phoenix said. She's running for the House of Representatives as a Democrat in California's 25th Congressional District, with a pledge bring "good science" to Washington. The seat is currently held by a Republican.

Before November, Phoenix, the daughter of FBI agents, said she was content with her life as a volcanic scientist. She had dedicated her career to studying the world's harshest environments in the hope of revealing how humans are driving climate change.

But President Donald Trump's electoral upset shocked the scientist and moved her to action.