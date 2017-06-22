Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 38 Seeds: 1512 Comments: 2811 Since: May 2016

U.S. Tied to Torture in Network of Secret Yemen Prisons Run by UAE

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocracy Now!
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Human Rights Watch and the Associated Press have just published explosive new reports on a secret network of prisons in southern Yemen run by the United Arab Emirates and Yemeni forces. Dozens of people, including children, have been "arbitrarily detained, forcibly disappeared, tortured, and abused" in these prisons, according to Human Rights Watch. American forces reportedly participated in interrogations of detainees who were abused, a potential violation of international law. For more, we speak to Kristine Beckerle of Human Rights Watch.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor