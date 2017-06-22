Pentagon admonishes Russia for 'unsafe' intercept of US spy plane over Baltic Sea

A Russian fighter jet flew within five feet of a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane in an "unsafe" manner over the Baltic Sea, U.S. officials have said.

The near miss occurred over international waters on Monday morning, approximately 25 miles northwest of Kaliningrad – a Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania.

"Russia is certainly within its right to exercise within international airspace, but we want them to respect international standards for safety to prevent accidents," U.S. Navy spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis told reporters on Tuesday.

"The vast majority of interactions we have, intercepts that occur when we fly and that is intercepted by the Russians are safe. This is an exception, not the norm, but we were again operating in international airspace and did nothing to provoke," Davis added.

However, Russia disputes the claims, saying the U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft made a "provocative" move towards their Su-27 fighter jet as it intercepted two U.S. planes "flying towards the Russian state border.