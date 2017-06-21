Al Franken Butts Heads With Interior Secretary Over Climate Change

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) clashed with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Tuesday on the subject of climate change, calling out the Trump Cabinet member for downplaying melting glaciers in Glacier National Park.

Zinke said during a June 8 budget hearing that the park’s namesake features started melting “right after the end of the Ice Age.”

“It’s been a consistent melt,” he told the House Appropriations Interior and Environment Subcommittee, adding that he’s watched glaciers thaw while “eating lunch.”

At a Tuesday budget hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Franken pointed to data released last month by the U.S. Geological Survey — a bureau Zinke oversees — and Portland State University showing that the park’s glaciers have shrunk an average of 39 percent since 1966. (Dan Fagre, a USGS research ecologist, told HuffPost at the time that the glaciers “are already at the point of no return,” and will all but disappear “within 20 years.”)

“We are not seeing a consistent melt. The melting is dramatically increasing,” Franken told Zinke. “I’m concerned about whether you are clear about the magnitude of warming that is occurring.”

With limited time, Franken moved on to the larger climate crisis, asking Zinke if he knows how much warming government scientists are predicting by 2100 under a business-as-usual scenario.