Statement of Jeh Charles Johnson Before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence June 21, 2017

Representative Conaway, Representative Schiff and other Members of this Committee:

In 2016 the Russian government, at the direction of Vladimir Putin himself, orchestrated cyber attacks on our Nation for the purpose of influencing our election – plain and simple. Now, the key question for the President and Congress is: what are we going to do to protect the American people and their democracy from this kind of thing in the future?

I am pleased this Committee has undertaken this investigation, and I hope you find answers.

From December 23, 2013, to January 20, 2017, I served as Secretary of Homeland Security. During that time, I had the privilege of working with Congress to provide additional authorities to the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to defend the Nation’s and the federal government’s cybersecurity, through the Cybersecurity Act of 2015, the National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act, the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014, and other new laws.

But, there is more to do.

Cyber attacks of all manner and from multiple sources are going to get worse before they get better. In this realm and at this moment, those on offense have the upper hand. Whether it’s cyber-criminals, hacktivists, or nation-state actors, those on offense are ingenious, tenacious, agile, and getting better all the time. Those on defense struggle to keep up. As in other matters of homeland security, we must mobilize our Nation in support of stronger cyber defenses. The views I express here are my own, based

The views I express here are my own, based on my personal experiences in national security and, now, as a concerned private citizen. The factual testimony I offer here is based on my best recollection of events months past, without the opportunity to review internal government documents or classified material