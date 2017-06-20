Newsvine

Live Election Results and Estimates: Georgia's Sixth Congressional District – Election Results 2017 – The New York Times

The race between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel is largely seen as a referendum on the first months of Donald J. Trump’s presidency. It's also the most expensive U.S. House race in history.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern. Georgia often takes a long time to count its votes. Be cautious about the early results: They will be from people who voted early, and people who vote on Election Day may lean differently.

Join our reporters as they discuss the results live, or check out tonight’s results from South Carolina’s fifth congressional district.

