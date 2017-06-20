Live Election Results and Estimates: Georgia's Sixth Congressional District – Election Results 2017 – The New York Times

The race between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel is largely seen as a referendum on the first months of Donald J. Trump’s presidency. It's also the most expensive U.S. House race in history.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern. Georgia often takes a long time to count its votes. Be cautious about the early results: They will be from people who voted early, and people who vote on Election Day may lean differently.

