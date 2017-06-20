Arizona could break scorching temperature records, grounding some flights

Much of Arizona continues Tuesday to cook under triple-digit temperatures that could break records, grounding some flights in Phoenix amid fears plane tires could melt or gauges be compromised.

The high heat, which the National Weather Service has warned about since last week, stretches into parts of California. Death Valley temps are expected to reach 127 degrees, the NWS said. Even in typically cooler San Francisco, residents are baking during 88-degree days early this week. In Las Vegas, temperatures are forecast to be 110 degrees or hotter this week. Lows will only fall into the mid-80s early mornings.