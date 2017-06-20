Mandatory evacuations underway near Big Bear Lake as wildfire grows to 950 acres amid California heat wave

The wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains has grown. (Audrey Scranton / Handout via U.S. Forest Service)

A wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains triggered mandatory evacuations Tuesday afternoon as flames spread into the rugged terrain amid a sweltering heat wave, authorities said.

Evacuations were issued for homes in the area of Holcomb Valley Road and Highway 18 in Baldwin Lake, said Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were going door to door to notify residents in the area.

“Area residents advised to be prepared to leave immediately,” the Sheriff’s Department’s Big Bear Station tweeted.

The fire has burned 950 acres and was 10% contained Tuesday afternoon, officials said. An estimated 450 firefighters are battling the flames.