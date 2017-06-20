Pelosi calls on FCC to host public hearing on net neutrality in San Francisco

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on the FCC to hold a public hearing on net neutrality in San Francisco so that the FCC can "hear from (her) constituents on this important matter."

The FCC has proposed to repeal net neutrality rules implemented in 2015 that prevent internet service providers from speeding up and slowing down content from certain sources.

A brief explainer of the concept of net neutrality can be found in the slideshow above.

Pelosi, an advocate of the net neutrality regulations, opened her letter by stating: "Consumers should be able to use the internet on the device they want, using the apps and services they want without their internet provider standing in the way. I support the current rules because they are in place to protect consumers, and I oppose your efforts to eliminate them."