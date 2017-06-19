Newsvine

Candidates in Tight Georgia Race Make Final Bid for Votes

Candidates in the tight, hard-fought race to replace Tom Price in Georgia's 6th Congressional District have one more day to sway voters.

The race between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is seen as a significant political test for the new Trump Administration. The district traditionally goes Republican, but most consider the race too close to call as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

Both Handel and Ossoff have full schedules of events around the district on Monday and are trying to avoid talking about the national attention and money spent on the race.

Ossoff is seeking support from moderate voters with ads focused on the economy and national spending, while Handel is focusing on her experience as Georgia secretary of state.

