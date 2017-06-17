Hung Jury: Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Ends in Mistrial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial ended Saturday with a jury that was deadlocked on all counts, punctuating an epic scandal with a giant question mark.

After more than 50 hours of deliberation over six days, the jury of seven men and five women was unable to reach a verdict, and Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial.

"Do not in any way feel you have let the justice system down," O'Neill told the jury.

Cosby, 79, was accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, 44, at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004. It was the only criminal case stemming from dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct — all of which the "Cosby Show" actor denies.

After the mistrial was declared, some of the women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault in past decades were crying as they gathered around Constand to console her.

Cosby sat at the defense table, appearing still and solemn.

When Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced that he plans to retry the case, there was a small gasp in the gallery. O'Neill ordered that Cosby must remain out on bail.