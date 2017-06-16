7 U.S. Sailors Unaccounted for After Navy Destroyer Collides With Ship Off Japan

Seven U.S. sailors are unaccounted for after a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, early Saturday local time, a U.S. official and the Navy said.

Some flooding was reported aboard the USS Fitzgerald, a 505-foot destroyer, after the collision with a Philippine container vessel at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday local time (1:30 p.m. ET Friday), about 56 nautical miles of Yokosuka, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.

A U.S. official told NBC News that seven U.S. sailors are unaccounted for. Japanese broadcaster NHK earlier reported that seven sailors from the Fitzgerald were missing, citing the Japanese Coast Guard.

"The extent of the number of personnel injuries is being determined," the 7th Fleet said in a statement earlier. The Navy was working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medevac for one sailor, the Fleet said.