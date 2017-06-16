Newsvine

Russia says not 100 percent sure Baghdadi is dead - RIA

Russia does not have 100 percent confirmation that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed al-Baghdadi in late May. 

The air strike was launched after the Russian forces in Syria received intelligence that a meeting of Islamic State leaders was being planned, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

