Our Government Overlords

John Locke explained the primary role of government in 1689, writing, "The great and chief end, therefore, of men uniting into commonwealths, and putting themselves under government, is the preservation of their property." But as axiomatic as this might have become over the next 250 years, many people who work in government at every level seem to have forgotten this aspect of their jobs. And sadly, that's the most charitable possibility.

This was brought into full public view recently when Dallas Councilwoman Sandy Greyson lamented, on camera no less, that a citizen would have the temerity to fight back in court as the city attempted to take his land through a condemnation proceeding. She said, with no apparent sense of understanding that the citizen in question was fighting to keep his own property, "it's just infuriating that, if you are rich enough, you can hold the city hostage for years and then get what you want. There's something really wrong with that." According to this government employee, there is something wrong with people maintaining ownership of their property if the government wants it. The councilwoman knew she, and by extension, the Dallas city government, was in the wrong, too, as she admits that, "in the end, we're settling because he will probably win."

It turns out the government cannot simply wave a magic wand and condemn a property, in this case, because of the desire to run a water pipeline through it. There are rules that at least some portions of government still see fit to follow.

But as the councilwoman noted, the citizen in question here, hotel magnate Monty Bennett, had more than enough money to fight for the right to keep his own land. Most other people are not so well-situated. And with them, government at all levels is much more ham-fisted in its approach. People often lose their property simply because the government wants it for some other reason; eminent domain and civil asset forfeiture proceedings prove as much beyond any doubt.