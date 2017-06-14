Nearly 200 lawmakers to sue Trump citing business conflicts

Nearly 200 Democratic members of Congress said they would file a lawsuit against President Trump on Wednesday morning alleging that his continued ties to his business empire violate the U.S. Constitution.

The unprecedented legal action will accuse Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts or titles from foreign governments without congressional approval, according to lawmakers leading the effort.

The lawsuit will have the greatest number of congressional plaintiffs of any lawsuit against the president in the nation’s history, according to Michigan Rep. John Conyers, the House Judiciary Committee’s top-ranking Democrat.

“We do this not out of any sense of pleasure or partisanship, but because President Trump has left us with no other option,” he said.