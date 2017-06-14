That time the Senate denied Jeff Sessions a federal judgeship over accusations of racism

Shortly into the confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) may have felt some nominee déjà vu.

Back in 1986, Sessions was a 39-year-old U.S. attorney for Alabama when President Ronald Reagan's administration nominated him to serve as a federal judge.

The position requires approval from the Senate. And as Sessions settled in for review by the Senate Judiciary Committee, his career in law was almost destroyed when former colleagues brought forward troubling accusations about things Sessions had said to them with regard to race.

This Tuesday morning, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate committee reviewing Sessions' nomination, read a letter from more than 1,000 legal scholars at law schools across the country who questioned whether Sessions had changed since the Senate committee rejected his nomination for a federal judgeship.

Sessions was adamant

"This caricature of me from 1986 was not correct," Sessions responded, running down his efforts as U.S. attorney in Alabama to integrate schools, prosecute members of the Ku Klux Klan and shut down gerrymandering based on race. Of questions his critics raised about how he handled a voter rights case and prosecution of Klansmen convicted of killing a black teenager when he was U.S. attorney in the 1980s, he said: "I conducted myself honorably and properly.... I did not harbor the kind of animosity and race-based discrimination ideas that I was accused of. I did not!”

The allegation that Sessions has said racially insensitive things has haunted him throughout his career.

The accusations back in 1986 mostly came from (but were not limited to) Sessions' former deputy, Thomas Figures. He sent a letter to the Senate and reporters claiming his boss said insensitive things about black people, at times directly to him.

Figures, who is black, said Sessions told him to be careful about what he said ''to white folks” after Figures got into a heated argument with a white colleague. And Figures testified Sessions called him “boy” on multiple occasions.

Figures also said Sessions had joked about the Ku Klux Klan, saying he thought its members were “okay until he learned that they smoked marijuana.”