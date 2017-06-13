Newsvine

J.P. Morgan Chase Reportedly Pulls NBC Ads Over Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones Interview

NBC News is reportedly under pressure from at least one major advertiser over the upcoming Megyn Kelly interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

The Wall Street Journal reports that J.P. Morgan Chase has pulled its local TV ads and digital ads from all NBC News programming, including Kelly’s show, until after the interview airs Sunday night.  

Citing an unnamed source, the Journal said that “the company doesn’t want any of its ads to appear adjacent to any promotions for the interview.”

The decision came shortly after Kristin Lemkau, the company’s chief marketing officer, fired off a tweet criticizing the interview: 

